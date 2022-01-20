Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 10:39

Three arrests in Cork City as part of drug dealing investigation

Following a search, the three men were found to be in possession of 400 grams of suspected Diamorphine with a street value of approximately €56,000.
The arrests and seizure were part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

Three men have been arrested and €56,000 worth of an opioid painkiller was seized in Cork city on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrests and seizure were part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs.

The seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international levels.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit based in Anglesea Street observed three persons engaged in a suspected drugs transaction on St. Mary’s Avenue, Cathedral Road yesterday evening, around 5.20pm.

Following a search, the three men were found to be in possession of 400 grams of suspected Diamorphine with a street value of approximately €56,000. The drugs were seized by Gardaí and will be sent for analysis.

One man, aged in his 40s, and two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station and Bridewell Garda Station respectively.

They are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí have said investigations are still ongoing.

Order an angel shot: Clonakilty bar owner's plan to keep customers safe on a night out

