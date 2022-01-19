Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 10:54

Almost 80 admitted patients waiting for beds in Cork hospitals as INMO calls for curtailment of non-emergency activity to end of month

More admitted patients are waiting for beds at the ED at CUH than any other ED in the country.
More admitted patients are waiting for beds at the ED at CUH than any other ED in the country. Picture Dan Linehan

Mary Corcoran

Almost 80 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals in Cork this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). 

The latest TrolleyWatch figures from the organisation show 40 admitted patients are waiting for beds at the emergency department (ED) at Cork University Hospital (CUH), 35 people are waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital’s ED and two admitted patients are waiting for beds at wards in Bantry General Hospital.

Nationally, 471 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

370 of these patients are waiting in emergency departments, while 101 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected hospital with 65 patients waiting for beds- 37 in its ED and 28 in wards.

Commenting on today’s TrolleyWatch figures, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha called for action to address the high figures including curtailment of non-emergency activity at hospitals.

“We have been seeing unacceptably high numbers of patients on trolleys this week coupled with over 900 people admitted with Covid-19 to our hospitals.

“Nurses and midwives have endured intense stress for almost two years as the pandemic has persisted and evolved with the emergence of new variants. Despite exhaustion, nurses and midwives continue to provide care to patients under extremely difficult conditions.

“The directive from the Chief Executive of the HSE that was issued at the start of January for hospitals to curtail all non-emergency activity must be extended until the end of January in order to allow our members carry out their work safely.” 

She added: “Covid is still very much with us, and our nurses and midwives are still dealing with very sick patients. This unacceptable level of overcrowding must not be allowed to continue over the coming weeks.”

