Cork-based seafood company in new €20m Lidl Ireland deal

CORK-based seafood company Keohane Seafoods, has signed a new €20 million deal with Lidl Ireland.

This new deal will bring their fresh and frozen Irish seafood products to Lidl stores across the island of Ireland, in addition to an increase of exports to selected Lidl stores in Great Britain, USA, Germany, Cyprus, Italy and Greece making them Lidl Ireland’s largest fish supplier.

Keohane Seafoods were founded by Mike Keohane and his two sons Colman and Brian in 2010.

A family-run business to this day, they started out as a small team.

In 2011 they secured their first contract with Lidl Ireland supplying just two salmon darnes, alongside a cod and mackerel product. Since then the partnership has grown. They now employ a workforce of more than 220 employees and are one of Ireland’s largest quality seafood processors.

Colman Keohane, Managing Director, Keohane Seafoods said that the partnership with Lidl has brought a wave of success to the company.

“Through the considerable investment from their team, it has given us a huge opportunity to place our products on the plates of Lidl customers across the domestic and international market. We strive to provide a trusted quality product and sustainability is a core value that is very important to us. All our seafood is sourced from responsibly managed fisheries and farms.”

Commenting on the new deal with Lidl Ireland and Lidl International, Brendan Conway, Head of Buying at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “This latest partnership with Keohane’s amplifies the quality and success of their products with our customers here and abroad.

"Through Lidl’s ongoing investment over the years, Keohane’s have considerably upscaled their business providing significant employment opportunities to the local community."

"We are delighted to be part of their journey to creating a premium product that we are thrilled to place in Lidl stores in Ireland and in stores across the UK, USA, and Europe," he added.

Salmon, Mackerel, Trout, and Coley are just a few of the products in Keohane Seafoods growing range available in Lidl’s stores in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

As part of the new contract, the company has been awarded supply of three new fresh salmon items to two Lidl Great Britain regional distribution centres in Avonmouth outside of Bristol and Bridge End in Durham worth over €4 million.