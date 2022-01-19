Man allegedly caught stealing iPad from witness's bag outside Cork courtroom

A 59-year-old man was allegedly caught stealing an iPad and a Dictaphone from a satchel which a witness left down outside a courtroom at the Washington Street courthouse.

Garda Lorna Healy objected to bail being granted to the accused man and said there were garda concerns that he would commit similar offences if allowed out on bail.

Desmond McCabe of Fairfield Court, Farranree, Cork, is accused of multiple thefts at locations in Cork city.

The most recent alleged offence occurred outside a courtroom at the courthouse in Washington Street, Cork, on Monday January 17.

Garda Healy said it was alleged that a person attending a court left a satchel down outside Courtroom 1 and that this satchel was opened and various items were stolen, including an Apple iPad and a Dictaphone, the stolen property having a value of over €1,300.

It was further alleged that the accused man was observed on CCTV walking around in the courthouse.

The defendant was arrested nearby at a Paddy Power’s betting shop on Cornmarket Street.

Garda Healy said the accused was in possession of the stolen items which were identified by the owner as his property.

Evidence

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, called the accused man to give evidence in his own application for bail. Desmond McCabe said he recently had a fall and sustained a fractured skull and two fractured ribs.

He gave evidence in relation to an alcohol difficulty and efforts he had made in the past 12 months to address this.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he sympathised with the accused for his alcohol problem and depression but said he also had concerns about the accused being released on bail.

The 59-year-old was remanded in custody to appear in Cork District Court by video link from prison on January 25.

As well as the charge of theft at the courthouse on Washington Street, McCabe is also charged with stealing baby monitors on three separate occasions – once at Lidl in Churchfield on March 3 2021 and two from Boots on Half Moon Street on May 27 and again on May 29.

Finally, he is charged with stealing property worth €215 from Brown Thomas on St Patrick’s Street.