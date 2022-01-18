Frustration over delay to new school campus in Carrigaline

MEMBERS of the Parents of Carrigtwohill Community College have expressed concerns over delays in starting construction work for the new school campus.

The long-awaited tender for Carrigtwohill Community College and two new primary schools — Scoil Chliodhna CNS and Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Carrigtwohill — was approved by the Department of Education last June.

The proposed new school campus will see development for a 1,000-pupil post-primary school with a three-class SEN (special educational needs) unit and two primary schools of 24 classrooms with three SEN units each.

Considerable delays have impacted the Carrigtwohill school campus development since it was initiated, and a member of the steering committee told The Echo that these have caused parents to become anxious.

“We were promised that work on the school campus would start in the fourth quarter of 2021,” she said.

“Then it was delayed until the first quarter of this year and parents are again starting to get anxious. They are fearful there will be more delays.”

The concerned parent said all they want is for things to be “moved along”.

The member of the Parents of Carrigtwohill Community College said the locality needs this new campus as soon as possible to cater for the educational needs of its growing population.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education told The Echo the tender assessment report is currently under review.

“The building project for Carrigtwohill campus is being delivered under the Department’s Design and Build Programme,” the spokesperson said.

“This delivery programme uses a professional external project management team to progress the project through the stages of architectural planning, tendering, and construction.

“On June 14, 2021, this campus project was included in a bundle of projects which were tendered to a newly established design and build contractors framework. The tenders were returned on October 27, and the tender assessment report from the department’s project manager has been recently received by the department and is currently under review. Once a contractor has been appointed, the department will keep the school informed of the construction programme underpinning the contract.”