Set up hospital infrastructure task force, says Cork consultant

A CORK consultant is calling for the establishment of a task force to look at the infrastructure in hospitals and improve it.

Professor Seamus O’Reilly, a consultant oncologist, said the pandemic and the cyberattack had shown that the physical and IT infrastructure in the health service were not as good as they should be.

He said that the likelihood of another cyberattack on the health service remains a concern and that there will be further pandemics, and said that there is an opportunity now to make improvements to the infrastructure.

“I think the pandemic really showed us that the physical infrastructure isn’t as good as it should be and the cyberattack showed us our IT infrastructure wasn’t as good as it should be. The likelihood of another cyberattack on the health system is a concern.

“There will be other pandemics. We need to prepare for them too. The pandemic has been very disruptive. The issue now is how do you convert disruptive change into transformational change?

“There should be an infrastructure task force set up to look at infrastructure in our hospitals. There was a hospital-building programme at the end of World War II.

“We need to improve the infrastructure for the future, so it is infection-control proof and we are not having portable buildings on the side of the street.

“If we don’t use this opportunity to change things for the better for people, then it will be a missed opportunity,” he added.

Professor O’Reilly said that in the aftermath of the attack and the pandemic, the health service has a big challenge ahead, in terms of recruitment and retention across all areas in healthcare.

“The problems, in terms of catching up, are who is going to do it? It is a major challenge. The issues we have are recruitment and retention in healthcare and that is in all areas. General practice is particularly badly affected, probably more than hospital services,” he said.

“If you look at HSE figures for recruitment and retention last year, they needed to recruit 14,000 people and they recruited 10,000. In some disciplines, they had fewer people at the end of the year than at the beginning, such as public health workers and healthcare assistants. All the debate about the Sláintecare contract isn’t helping either. We can’t afford that,” he said.

Professor O’Reilly said that discussions are ongoing about the contract “and, hopefully, that will be more constructive”.

Despite the concerns, the Cork consultant said progress is being made with the catch-up following the pandemic and the cyber-attack.

“There was a concern with the initial waves that there was a shortfall in cancer diagnosis. There has been a recovery since then. The screening programmes and breast programme are getting back up and running again. Cervical checks have caught up.

“There were also concerns about seeing patients with delayed diagnoses. We were seeing a lot of that last year, but we are not seeing as much as that now.”

The professor encouragingly said “enormous progress” has been made in cancer treatment and research. “I have been doing this job for 20 years. We have made enormous progress behind the scenes, in terms of cancer research and treatment.

“There has been enormous progress made against virtually all cancers.”