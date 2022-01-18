Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 07:00

Cork man charged with cocaine possession

21-year-old Madden is charged with possession of cocaine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at an address at Pynes Valley, Ballyvolane, on November 26 2021.
A certificate of analysis is to be prepared following the alleged seizure of cocaine at a house in Ballyvolane in November.

The case against Jack Madden of Glenview Park, The Glen, Dillon’s Cross, Cork, was before Cork District Court.

Sergeant John Kelleher said a certificate of analysis would have to be prepared before directions could be given by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

The sergeant said a lengthy adjournment was required to examine the drugs and obtain the certificate.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until May 4 to allow for that to be done.

