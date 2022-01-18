Cork man charged with cocaine possession

A certificate of analysis is to be prepared following the alleged seizure of cocaine at a house in Ballyvolane in November.

The case against Jack Madden of Glenview Park, The Glen, Dillon’s Cross, Cork, was before Cork District Court.

21-year-old Madden is charged with possession of cocaine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply at an address at Pynes Valley, Ballyvolane, on November 26 2021.

Sergeant John Kelleher said a certificate of analysis would have to be prepared before directions could be given by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case.

The sergeant said a lengthy adjournment was required to examine the drugs and obtain the certificate.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until May 4 to allow for that to be done.