Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 20:05

Twinning ideas sought for Cork

Cork is currently twinned with six cities.
Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Amy Nolan

CORK City Council is inviting grant applications from organisations, groups or individuals proposing to promote the twinning links between Cork city and any of the cities it is currently twinned with.

The council has said the nature of the activity may be community-based, voluntary, social, cultural, educational, sporting or of general social and economic benefit.

The twinning or sister city concept was developed in Europe following the Second World War. It was seen as a way of removing old enmities which had developed in the war years and it is now grown to such an extent that it covers not just the European mainland, where it began, but also the United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, Asia, Africa and beyond.

Cork is currently twinned with six cities. These are Swansea in Wales; Coventry in England; Rennes in France; Cologne in Germany; San Francisco in the USA, and Shanghai in China.

The closing date for submission of application forms is no later than 5pm on February 11. See www.corkcity.ie for application details.

Royal mail: Cork hotel team get 'welcome boost' with surprise delivery 

