Calls for land adjacent to reservoir on Cork’s northside to be developed as a community space

A CORK city councillor has called on the council to coordinate a plan to develop land adjacent to the reservoir at Harbour View Rd as a community space.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said developing the land as a vibrant recreational space would be of significant benefit to local residents.

“This is a space on Harbour View Rd bordering Ardcullen Estate which is the home of the reservoir which feeds the water flow to the city from the water tower right down to the reservoir on Harbour View Rd then into the reservoir in Shanakiel which supplies the city with water.

“It’s a strategic piece of infrastructure on the northside of the city that is an invaluable resource to the citizens of Cork.

“Since the foundation of Irish Water, this asset has been transferred from Cork City Council to Irish Water but the land adjoining the reservoir belongs to Cork City Council.

“It’s a unique space that is ready and available for community engagement, whatever that may be,” Mr Fitzgerald told The Echo.

He said that the land is located in close proximity to the NICHE Community Garden and was at one point used as a basketball or tennis court.

“I’m calling for a partnership to be formed between Irish Water, Cork City Council, and NICHE or another local community group in consultation with the residents in Ardcullen to develop the site and make it a better environmental community space either for allotments, or recreation or community development,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

“I have asked the city council to put a plan together to see how the site can be developed and they have responded by saying in the first quarter of this year they will look at engaging in consultation and they will look into how best to use the space.”