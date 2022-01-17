‘Clear trend’ of homeless numbers rising in Cork

THERE are fears that increasing rents and fuel costs are putting people under serious pressure, with Cork Simon’s campaigns and communications manager Paul Sheehan saying that there is a “very clear trend” of the numbers in emergency accommodation increasing.

According to the latest figures from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, 443 adults in Cork accessed emergency accommodation in the last week of November, with 63 families in the South West region, which comprises Cork and Kerry, homeless in the same period. This figure included 130 child dependents and 91 adults.

Concern over latest figures

Paul Sheehan, Cork Simon.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Sheehan said he was concerned about the latest figures.

“The numbers in Cork are big. We would be concerned about the most recent figures, which showed that there were 443 adults in emergency accommodation at the end of November. In April that figure was 395. There is a very clear trend of the numbers of people in emergency accommodation increasing,” he said. Mr Sheehan highlighted a rise in homelessness figures since the moratorium on rent increases was lifted.

“The numbers have increased significantly since April. This was a landmark month as this was when the moratoria on rent increases were lifted. This would suggest that we are back into a cycle where people are struggling to pay their rent or keep a roof over their heads.

“Quite often it is a whole series of events that push people into homelessness, and that is a trauma in itself.”

Shortage of accommodation

Mr Sheehan said that the shortage of one- bedroom flats was also contributing to the issue. “The issue really is the availability of housing,” he said.

“There continues to be a severe shortage of one-bedroom flats. Anybody who is stuck in our emergency shelter and trying to get out of homelessness, they are really dependent on the private rental sector for the most part.

“With the shortage of one-bedroom flats and the increasing rent in that sector, they are pretty much locked out of that market and that is the biggest roadblock.”

He said, however, that initiatives to tackle the issue are having an impact.

“Hopefully, the numbers will come down. There are a few initiatives in place.

“The HSE, city council, and ourselves are working very closely together and that is having a huge impact. It will take time for the supply of one-bedroom apartments to come through. They won’t be built overnight, however,” he added.

Mr Sheehan said that homelessness is difficult at any time but is particularly tough at this time of the year.

“Christmas went ok. We managed to keep people safe and protected. We had a bed for everybody that needed one,” he said. “We are just hoping we can continue to do that, particularly over the winter months. The worry is the increasing rents and fuel costs, which are putting severe pressure on people.”