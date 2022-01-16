Crosshaven RNLI crew called to incident in East Cork earlier today

Crosshaven RNLI volunteers received their first call out of the year earlier today coming to the aid of a vessel in East Cork.

Crew members were paged at 2:15pm this afternoon with a tasking to a 16’ motorboat with four people on board that had experienced engine failure.

In a statement, Crosshaven RNLI said the volunteer RNLI crew of Aidan O’Connor, Susanne Deane, Kevin McCarthy and Norman Jackson made their way to the scene of the casualty vessel in calm seas and good visibility and located the vessel about 1.5 miles south of Power Head.

The RNLI crew established a tow and the vessel was brought to Crosshaven.

Shore crew involved in the operation were Alan Venner, Molly Murphy and deputy launch authority (DLA), Michael McCann.