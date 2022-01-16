‘Farewell old boy’: Donkey Sanctuary’s oldest adoption donkey put to sleep due to declining health

The Donkey Sanctuary has sadly had to say goodbye to Lorcan, its oldest adoption donkey.

Due to Lorcan’s declining health, the Liscarroll-based sanctuary’s veterinary and farm teams made the difficult decision to put the 27-year-old donkey to sleep last week.

In a statement, the charity said whilst the decision was difficult, it was the kindest course of action for Lorcan.

“Lorcan made loyal friends through our adoption scheme, and he held a special place in many of your hearts.

“Lorcan retired as an adoption donkey in November last year, but remained a member of our oldies group at our Open Farm,” the charity added.

Lorcan was rescued by The Donkey Sanctuary in 1995.

“When our welfare team was alerted to a donkey in a worrying condition just outside Galway city, they found a very thin donkey whose ears were flopped over his head.

“Upon further investigation, welfare advisers discovered that youths had chased Lorcan into a barbed wire fence and he was close to losing both ears as a result. He was only one year old.

“When Lorcan arrived at our Sanctuary he became the 1,167th donkey to be taken into our care.

“Due to his history, he was extremely wary of people and allowed very few people to approach him.

“Before long, Lorcan settled into life at our Open Farm, and he grew to love the affection from both visitors and staff,” the charity said.

The Donkey Sanctuary described Lorcan as a “gentle and friendly donkey with a big heart” and said that his passing is sad for everyone, but especially the many staff who looked after him and saw him daily.

The charity also took the opportunity to thank all of its supporters.

“Throughout the years, your generosity and kindness allowed us to provide Lorcan with the care he needed.

“We know Lorcan will be remembered with great affection by everyone that knew and loved him,” it said.

“Farewell old boy.”