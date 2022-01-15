Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 16:22

Covid-19 latest: 14,555 new cases, hospitalisations fall below 1,000

The rise in Covid hospitalisations has steadied and there has been a reduction in GP referrals for testing.
A further 14,555 positive cases of Covid-19, confirmed by PCR testing, have been recorded in Ireland.

In addition, on Friday, January 14th, 5,406 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. The portal opened yesterday.

As of 8am today, 940 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 89 are in intensive care units.

This is the first time the number of coronavirus patients in hospital has fallen below 1,000 in a week.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "As people get familiar with the latest public health advice on isolation and restriction of movements for cases and close contacts, the importance of other protective measures should not be disregarded.

"In particular, this latest guidance places an increased emphasis on the use by cases and close contacts of higher-grade face masks, as opposed to cloth masks."

In a tweet this morning, Paul Reid said a consistent set of trends give great hope.

He said there are fewer patients on oxygen support and GP referrals and overall case numbers are also down. Booster vaccines and the public's response have so far eased the worst impacts, he added.

Positive signs 

On Friday, the HSE chief said there are "positive indications" Ireland has reached the peak of the Omicron wave.

Mr Reid says the rise in Covid hospitalisations has steadied and there has been a reduction in GP referrals for testing.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, he said that ICU numbers were also holding, but that it would be next week before it could be determined that figures were lowering.

In recent days the number of people being referred by GPs for PCR tests had gone down, he said.

However, he warned of the “lag effect” which had yet to be felt.

There was still a high positivity rate of 50 per cent, he added.

Fall in Covid hospital numbers offers ‘great hope’, says HSE chief

