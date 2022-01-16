Cork man who pulled a knife on Gardaí fails in sentence appeal 

A passenger who fled from a car that had been sped away from gardaí pulled a knife on a member of An Garda Síochána and now an appeal court judge has said the case is too serious to remove the jail term imposed on him.

Scott Morrissey of 28 McDonagh Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, had a four-month jail term affirmed at his appeal to Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

The threatening incident occurred at Island Way, Muskerry Estate, Cork.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred at around 8pm on September 8 2020, after gardaí at Community Drive Road approached a Volkswagen Jetta.

“Gardaí signalled for it to stop but it failed to stop.

"After several incidents of dangerous driving it stopped at Muskerry estate. He took off running across fields,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

Gardaí gave chase

Gardaí pursued him but he turned around and pointed a kitchen knife towards Garda Gavin O’Driscoll.

Garda O’Driscoll drew his baton and struck Morrissey to stop him advancing with the kitchen knife. The garda also had to deploy pepper-spray on the occasion as the defendant kept searching his pockets for something as though he might produce something else.

Scott Morrissey was handcuffed and arrested. At the time he was frothing at the mouth and appeared to have taken some kind of substance. He had to be physically restrained, Sgt. Kelleher said.

Alan O’Dwyer, barrister, appealed at Cork Circuit Appeals Court against the jail term imposed on Scott Morrissey at Cork District Court.

Mr O’Dwyer said Morrissey had a chronic drug addiction. Despite some efforts to engage in rehabilitation at Arbour House he fell back into addiction problems.

Judge Helen Boyle said it was too serious an incident to remove the jail term imposed at the district court.

“A weapon was drawn and a threat made to a member of An Garda Síochána.

"I affirm the order of the district court,” Judge Boyle said.