Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 12:26

Fall in Covid hospital numbers offers ‘great hope’, says HSE chief

The number of people in hospital had risen above 1,000 in recent days, prompting concern among health officials.
Fall in Covid hospital numbers offers ‘great hope’, says HSE chief

He added that the number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen to 940.

Dominic McGrath, PA

The latest Covid-19 data suggests Ireland can feel “great hope”, the HSE chief has said.

Paul Reid said on Saturday that “a consistent set of Covid-19 trends give great hope”.

He added that the number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen to 940.

The number of people in hospital had risen above 1,000 in recent days, prompting concern among health officials.

Mr Reid tweeted: “Fewer patients on oxygen support. GP referrals & overall cases down.

“Booster vaccines and the public’s response have so far eased the worst impacts.” 

He again urged people to get a booster jab.

Restrictions to be reviewed 

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Friday that he was hopeful Covid-19 restrictions could be removed at the end of the month, allowing events and the hospitality sector to open after 8pm.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting next Thursday and will advise Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on current restrictions.

Mr Martin said the country is making progress against the Omicron variant.

“I would hope that we would be in a position to move forward in terms of the current restrictions but I’m not in a position yet to say anything definitive about that,” he said on Friday.

“I want to really see what the public health people are saying, and also having a sense of where Omicron is.” 

Since Friday, close contacts who have had their booster jab and do not have any symptoms no longer have to isolate.

They have been advised to wear higher grade masks and to continue taking regular antigen tests.

Read More

'We need a lead in time': Cork publican says people in hospitality sector need time to prepare for changes to restrictions

More in this section

Vigils in remembrance of Ashling Murphy to be held across Cork in coming days Vigils in remembrance of Ashling Murphy to be held across Cork in coming days
Cork HSE vaccination staff hold vigil at City Hall for Ashling Murphy Cork HSE vaccination staff hold vigil at City Hall for Ashling Murphy
Vigil for Ashling Murphy Tullamore Town Park Vigils held in memory of Ashling Murphy; Gardaí identify new 'person of interest' 
coronaviruscork health
<p>The large crowd at the walk and vigil for Ashling Murphy at the Atlantic pond, Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

WATCH: Emotional scenes at Cork's Atlantic Pond as crowds gather in memory of Ashling Murphy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more