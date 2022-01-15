More than 7,000 cases of Covid reported in Cork inthe first week of this year

Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 07:00

17,065 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland yesterday.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said that there has been "exceptional levels" of uptake of the Covid vaccine to date and he urged anyone yet to avail of the vaccine to come forward. 

Breda Graham

MORE than 7,000 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the first week of 2022, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

The latest Epidemiology of Covid-19 in Ireland report showed that there were a total of 7,012 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Cork and an incidence rate of 1291.7 per 100,000 population in the first week of January.

It comes as 17,065 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland yesterday.

At 8am yesterday, 1,023 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 83 were in ICU.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said that there has been “exceptional levels” of uptake of the Covid vaccine to date.

He said that 59% of the adult population in Ireland has already availed of a booster dose, compared with an average of 32% across Europe.

He said the booster dose is restoring protection against severe disease to 90% and that at present, just 20% of people in intensive care have been boosted.

He urged people who have not yet availed of a vaccine to come forward.

“It is important that those who have not yet availed of a booster vaccine now do so; appointments are available through vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies,” he said.

Dr Holohan said that peoples’ GP, pharmacist, obstetrician, or midwife will be “very happy to discuss any concerns or questions” they may have about vaccination and further information on vaccines can be found at HSE.ie.

There were also a total of 22 Covid-related deaths recorded nationally from January 5 to January 11.

A total of 522 deaths were recorded in Cork from March 1, 2020 to January 11, 2022.

Almost 40 Covid outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week

coronaviruscork health
