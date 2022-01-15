Works commence for two new phases of multimillion-euro regeneration project on northside

CORK City Council has commenced works in two new phases of the multimillion-euro regeneration project at Knocknaheeny.

Local resident and Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said two significant actions will take place shortly.

One will be the construction of more than 70 units on the current greenfield site for phases 2B and 1C.

The second action (phase 3A) will include the demolition of vacant houses at Harbour View Road, Glandore Park, and Knocknaheeny Ave.

Before the demolition commences there will be pre-demolition activities such as surveys and gas and ESB disconnections, which the council has commenced this week.

Residents who lived on Harbour View Rd, some for more than 45 years, have moved into the new development, phase 2A, leaving the site ready for demolition and the construction of new houses.

Site of the former Cork City Council homes, now vacated. The former houses are earmarked for demolition as part of the regeneration scheme on Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeney, Cork.Pic: Larry Cummins

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Fitzgerald said residents moved over a phased basis before Christmas.

He said that while residents are delighted with their new houses, there is a certain level of ambivalence as there is a “sentimental value” attached to the properties that will be demolished.

“Residents have built up many memories over the years and while the houses were of poor construction, the homes and community was a great place to live,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to get a new house but leaving your home, people have mixed emotions. There were lots of happy memories there in the houses.

“But overall, the local environment and the local image has changed dramatically in Knocknaheeny through the regeneration project.

“It is difficult for people, and I acknowledge that, but overall it’s working very well.”

The Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration Masterplan was adopted by Cork City Council in November 2011.

The masterplan involves the demolition of 450 houses and the design and construction of 650 new homes.

The Cork City Northwest Quarter Regeneration (CNWQR) project includes a number of phases of demolition and new-build housing projects, to be delivered over a long-term period.

The vision of the CNWQR strategy is to “create better homes, enhance social and economic opportunities, improve transport links, and create better and safer streets, squares, and parks”.

Works under the project commenced in 2012.