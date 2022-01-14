BT success for Cork’s budding scientists

CORK secondary school students enjoyed success in a number of categories at this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022.

Coláiste Treasa, Kanturk students Hannah Walsh and Johannah Pigott each won prizes at the 58th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Hannah won an RTÉ award for the best project in Social and Behavioural Sciences and also captured the first prize in the Social and Behavioural Sciences category in the intermediate section. Johannah Pigott also won two prizes, a special Teagasc award and third place in the intermediate section of the Biological and Ecological category.

Joanne Corkery, who is the science teacher in Coláiste Treasa, was full of praise for the talented students.

“It is a really great achievement from Hannah and Johannah. They are great students. We are all thrilled with their success."

Ms Corkery said all the students who entered projects in this year’s annual award ceremony are great ‘ambassadors’ for the school.

Winners across the county

Kinsale Community School student Lilian Gleave also enjoyed success, winning the inaugural award for the best entry in the area of Education for Sustainable Development (ESD).

Other award winners included Harry O’Connor from Cork Educate Together who won a gold award for the Analog Best Project in Technology. Shaun Holly from Kinsale Community College won a BT Educator of Excellence award.

Robert Troy from Scoil na mBráithre Chríostaí won a Fr Tom Burke Bursary Award in the Technology category and Margaret Whelan-Curtin from St Aloysius College Carrigtwohill won a special award in the Biological and Ecological category.

Sophie Creedon and Lydia Kelleher from St Mary’s Secondary School Mallow came in first place in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences category, with Sophie O Reilly and Robyn Sloane Lee from St Aloysius College Carrigtwohill in third place.

Saanvi Kaushik from Christ King Girls Secondary School took first prize in the Technology Category, with Conan O’Brien from Kinsale Community School and Harry O’Connor from Cork Educate Together both came in third place while

Margaret Whelan-Curtin from St Aloysius College Carrigtwohill was awarded first place in the Biological and Ecological category.

Hannah Collins and Edel Ryle from Kinsale Community School also came in first place in the same category, while Miriam Murphy from Scoil Mhuire gan Smál Blarney came in second place in the same category.

Momo Sheehy and Isabelle Linehan from Kinsale Community School were awarded first place in the Biological and Ecological category.

Éadaoin Farrell and Ethel D’Alton Bateman, from St Peter’s Community School, finished second in the Social and Behavioural Sciences category. Martha O’Sullivan and Aoibh Kirwan from Kinsale Community School came in third place in the same category.

Niamh Enright from Coláiste Muire Crosshaven came third in the Social and Behavioural Sciences category. Jessica O’Keeffe from Kinsale Community School finished second in the same category.

Display award winners

Display award winners included: Aoibhe O’Brien from St Fanahan’s College, Holly O’Flynn Coláiste Na Toirbhirte and Éadaoin Farrell and Ethel D’Alton Bateman from St Peter’s Community School. Highly commended award winners included: Rory Lynn and Joe McAuliffe from Coláiste Treasa, Thomas Kelly and David Lesiak from Coláiste Choilm, Ciara Brennan from Coláiste Treasa, Neil O’Sullivan from Clonakilty Community College, Diarmaid Lane and Éanna Whyte from Coláiste Choilm.

Other highly commended award winners were: Emer O’ Connor and Kirsten Bonnar from St Mary’s Secondary School, Joshua Ross, Harry Ross and Tommy Nolan from St Brogan’s College, Kinsale Community School students Giulia Moretto, Lilian Gleave, and Paidi O’Farrell.

Aisling Browne from Coláiste Treasa, Danny King Pobalscoil na Tríonóide and Christian O’Leary Coláiste Muire Crosshaven also got highly commended awards.