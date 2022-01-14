Cork woman concealed stolen items in buggy

Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 11:41

A YOUNG woman used the hood of a buggy to conceal items that she stole in the course of shoplifting activities in Cork.

Now at Cork District Court, Kaitlin O’Driscoll, of 25 Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork, has pleaded guilty to three counts of theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced her to four months in prison when she appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, stressed that the thefts dated back approximately one year and he said that she was doing well in prison where she was categorised as an enhanced prisoner trusted with certain responsibilities within the prison.

Judge Olann Kelleher said there were three thefts and that there was €380 worth of property which was never recovered and for which there would not be any compensation paid.

He also took into consideration the fact that the 30-year-old had ten previous theft convictions.

The judge imposed a total prison term of four months on Kaitlin O’Driscoll.

Two of the incidents of shoplifting were carried out at the same place – Boots pharmacy in Wilton – on February 11 and 13 last year.

The third incident occurred at Tesco – again in Wilton shopping centre around this time.

On all occasions the stolen property was concealed in the hood of a buggy.

