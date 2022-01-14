Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 07:41

TD furious as waiting list for carers in Cork tops 650

Figures released by the HSE to Sinn Féin spokesperson on disability and Carers Pauline Tully show that almost 5,000 people nationwide are waiting for a carer to be allocated to them, with 651 of these living in Cork.
TD furious as waiting list for carers in Cork tops 650

Cork East TD Pat Buckley said the figures exposed the shortage of homecarers in Cork. Picture: Pexels

John Bohane

SOME 651 people in Cork are currently waiting for a carer to be allocated to them, despite receiving approval.

Figures released by the HSE to Sinn Féin spokesperson on disability and Carers Pauline Tully show that almost 5,000 people nationwide are waiting for a carer to be allocated to them, with 651 of these living in Cork.

Cork East TD Pat Buckley said the figures exposed the shortage of homecarers in Cork.

He has called on the Government to act urgently to ensure carers are available to assist people who need home support.

“This is unacceptable. This situation is not good enough for people in Cork and across the State. The Government must finally prioritise people with disabilities to ensure they get the support they deserve,” he said.

“Behind every statistic are real lives and real people who are being let down by the State.

“Sinn Féin has been warning for many years of a looming crisis within the homecare system, as too many people who require homecare aren’t getting the hours that they need.

“This crisis has spiralled during the pandemic. People with disabilities and older people should have every right to lead full, independent lives, and receive sufficient support from the State to meet their needs.

“In response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Pauline Tully, the Government acknowledged that ‘factors, such as the contracts of employment on offer, and employment terms and conditions being offered are a factor in the recruitment challenges faced by the sector’.”

Mr Buckley said the Government needed to “incentivise” the terms it offered staff, along with implementing other measures.

“I am calling on the Government to engage with private and community and voluntary homecare providers to incentivise the progression of the terms and conditions they offer their staff, and bring them into line with those employed directly by the HSE.

“I am also calling on the Government to reintroduce priority PCR testing for healthcare staff, including homecare workers, as well as relax the income and working hours limits for part-time homecare workers in receipt of social welfare payments to quickly introduce additional capacity to the homecare sector.”

Read More

Almost 40 Covid outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week

More in this section

Irish Water customers in Whiddy Island reminded of do not consume notice Irish Water customers in Whiddy Island reminded of do not consume notice
Cotton swab with tube labelled as Coronavirus Almost 40 Covid outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week
‘The entire country is devastated and shocked’: Taoiseach describes killing of Ashling Murphy as ‘devastating blow to her family and community’ ‘The entire country is devastated and shocked’: Taoiseach describes killing of Ashling Murphy as ‘devastating blow to her family and community’
elderlycork health
<p>In a statement this evening, gardaí said that the man who had been arrested and detained in connection with the assault had been eliminated from Garda enquiries.</p>

Man arrested by gardaí investigating fatal assault of Ashling Murphy is  released and is ‘no longer a suspect’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more