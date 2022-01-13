Irish Water customers in Whiddy Island reminded of do not consume notice

Irish Water has reminded customers on the Whiddy Island public water supply of the ‘Do Not Consume’ notice issued back in September 7 that remains in place until further notice.

The notice was issued due to low water levels at the raw water extraction point which resulted in a prolonged period of high levels of colour and turbidity in the treated water.

This caused the drinking water quality entering the Whiddy Island public water supply to be affected.

Neil Smyth of Irish Water said that “a significant amount of improvement works on-site have now been completed”.

“Final commissioning is ongoing and will be completed over the coming days. A programme of water quality sampling will soon be underway to determine whether the Do Not Consume notice can be lifted or if further remediation works will be needed.

Public health remains our number one priority. We would like to thank the people of Whiddy Island for their patience and cooperation throughout this ‘Do Not Consume’ notice, especially as it was ongoing over the Christmas season.

"I would like to remind everyone that bottled water remains available at The Bankhouse on the island,” he said.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, has reminded people that water must not be used for drinking, preparing drinks made with water. preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating, brushing of teeth and/or gargling, and the making of ice.

Customers may use their water for personal hygiene, baths and showers, flushing of toilets, and watering plants and flowers.

Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink and caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

Ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges should be discarded.

If you have pets and are concerned about the impact of providing mains water while this Do Not Consume Notice is in place, you should ask your local vet for advice.

Only use prepared or bottled water when preparing foods that will not be cooked such as washing and preparing salads and bottled water is also recommended for preparing infant formula.

Those boiling bottled water to prepare infant formula are reminded to take care to avoid burns and scalds.

Updates will be available on www.water.ie.