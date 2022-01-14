Almost 40 Covid outbreaks reported in Cork and Kerry last week

Almost 40 outbreaks of Covid-19 were notified in the HSE south region in the first week of 2022.

According to the latest Epidemiology of Covid-19 Outbreaks/Clusters in Ireland report by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 38 Covid outbreaks were reported in the region, which comprises Cork in Kerry, in the week up to January 8.

12 of the outbreaks were associated with nursing homes, six were associated with hospitals, and four were associated with residential institutions.

There were three outbreaks associated with schools, two with childcare facilities, one with a community hospital/long-stay unit and another with an 'other healthcare service'.

The report shows there were four outbreaks linked with workplaces, two with private houses and one each in a restaurant/café, a public house and a retail outlet.

However, the HPSC cautioned that the outbreaks in these later settings may be underestimated due to public health focus on key settings at present.

Nationally, 157 new outbreaks were notified in the same week.

In healthcare settings there were 22 acute hospital outbreaks notified, 56 nursing home outbreaks notified, eight community hospital/long-stay unit outbreaks notified, 48 residential institution outbreaks notified, and three outbreaks associated with other healthcare services notified.

In educational settings, there were three outbreaks associated with schools notified and two outbreaks associated with childcare facilities notified.

Of the remaining 15 outbreaks, there were five outbreaks in private houses, five in workplaces, two in religious or other ceremonies, one in a retail outlet, one in a restaurant/café and one related to a public house.

Speaking at a HSE briefing on Thursday, HSE chief operations officer Anne O'Connor said there are currently 506 Covid-19 outbreaks across residential care and hospitals.

"We are seeing a significant increase in terms of the number of outbreaks, we now have 160 total new outbreak locations," she said.

Almost 30% of old person facilities are dealing with an outbreak of the virus.

Ms O'Connor said: "We've also had 129 new outbreaks in the last seven days. So again, that's a significant increase."