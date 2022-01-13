West Cork store ends loophole offer

An unusual promotion that sought to loophole the new minimum unit pricing legislation on alcohol has been stopped, following a call from the HSE’s Environmental Health Service.

A county Cork store was offering a unique deal that has to be seen to be believed. Sam’s Gala in Dunmanway was running a promotion on plastic cups.

Posting on social media, the shop team said if a customer buys 24 plastic glasses for €30 they receive a €47.34 credit note absolutely free.

While the plastic cups are priced at €30, a number of items in the store are priced at exactly €47.34, including a vacuum cleaner and slabs of beer, such as Bulmers, Budweiser and Carlsberg.

Shoppers are also advised to see instore for terms and conditions.

Sam's Gala, Dunmanway, had a unique deal on offer.

Previously the Cork retailer made headlines for its criticism of the Government’s new minimum unit pricing on alcohol, which came into effect last week.

Minimum unit pricing has set a floor price beneath which alcohol cannot legally be sold and will target products that are cheap relative to their strength.

The minimum price is determined by and is directly proportionate to the amount of pure alcohol in the drink.

The promotion went viral on social media and but resulted in a phone call from the HSE’s Environmental Health Service which requested the store stopped the offer.

Colm O'Sullivan who runs the store said he had sold around 1,920 glasses to customers and the bulk of customers, around 80 people, used their credit note to obtain slabs of alcohol.

Picture: Neil Michael

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr O’Sullivan said:

“I don’t claim to be a legal expert but I did my research and I couldn’t see anywhere which said I could not do what I did.

“However, I have been informed that regardless of what the law on minimum unit pricing says, I have, according to the HSE, not kept within the spirit of the law.

I have been asked to stop and I am doing that.”