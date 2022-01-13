Cork couple woke to two men in home; stolen property later found hidden in cemetary 

A couple woke to the sound of two men burgling their home in Cork city and in a follow-up search gardaí found stolen property stashed behind a headstone in a cemetery.

A locator application on the stolen Apple iPod was activated and it was possible to establish that the electrical item and other stolen property were at Shandon Park – where there is a cemetery.

This area was searched by gardaí and the stolen property was found concealed behind a headstone.

Two men arrested

These were the allegations made at Cork District Court where two men arrested in relation to the case applied to be released on bail. It was alleged that the two men were identified on CCTV entering and leaving the burgled property with various items.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the city was searched and that the two men were located at 190 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork. This address is the home of one of the arrested men – 49-year-old Martin Hurley. His co-accused was Christopher Nagle of Ard Aoibhinn, Banduff Road, Cork.

Garda Niall McCarthy gave an outline of the allegations against Nagle, who is aged around 30, who was arrested and brought before Cork District Court.

Christopher Nagle of Banduff Road, Cork, and He was charged with carrying out a burglary at Pope’s Quay, Cork, on Wednesday January 12 at eleven o’clock in the morning when the owners were asleep.

Objection to bail

Garda McCarthy objected to bail being granted to Nagle. Garda Shane Heffernan made a similar objection in respect of Hurley.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail in both cases.

The two men, represented by solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher on free legal aid, were remanded in custody until January 19.

Mr Kelleher indicated that the two defendants could apply again for bail next week at the High Court in Dublin.

In the course of the hearing at Cork District Court Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “This is a very serious offence and the weight of evidence against them is strong.”

Sgt. Lyons said garda concerns would not be assuaged by bail conditions such as a curfew to be at home every night at a certain time. The sergeant pointed out that alleged offence in this case occurred at 11 am.

Christopher Nagle said he would keep all conditions that might be required of him: “Like I said, your honour, all I can give you is my word.”

Martin Hurley said, “I would obey conditions that are handed down.

"I definitely won’t be committing offences if granted bail. I promise the court there will be no other crimes committed, and I am under oath.”