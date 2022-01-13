Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 16:37

Cork couple woke to two men in home; stolen property later found hidden in cemetary 

“This is a very serious offence and the weight of evidence against them is strong.” 
Cork couple woke to two men in home; stolen property later found hidden in cemetary 

A locator application on the stolen Apple iPod was activated and it was possible to establish that the electrical item and other stolen property were at Shandon Park – where there is a cemetery. File image 

Liam Heylin

A couple woke to the sound of two men burgling their home in Cork city and in a follow-up search gardaí found stolen property stashed behind a headstone in a cemetery.

A locator application on the stolen Apple iPod was activated and it was possible to establish that the electrical item and other stolen property were at Shandon Park – where there is a cemetery.

This area was searched by gardaí and the stolen property was found concealed behind a headstone.

Two men arrested 

These were the allegations made at Cork District Court where two men arrested in relation to the case applied to be released on bail. It was alleged that the two men were identified on CCTV entering and leaving the burgled property with various items.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the city was searched and that the two men were located at 190 Farranferris Avenue, Farranree, Cork. This address is the home of one of the arrested men – 49-year-old Martin Hurley. His co-accused was Christopher Nagle of Ard Aoibhinn, Banduff Road, Cork.

Garda Niall McCarthy gave an outline of the allegations against Nagle, who is aged around 30, who was arrested and brought before Cork District Court.

Christopher Nagle of Banduff Road, Cork, and He was charged with carrying out a burglary at Pope’s Quay, Cork, on Wednesday January 12 at eleven o’clock in the morning when the owners were asleep.

Objection to bail 

Garda McCarthy objected to bail being granted to Nagle. Garda Shane Heffernan made a similar objection in respect of Hurley.

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail in both cases.

The two men, represented by solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher on free legal aid, were remanded in custody until January 19.

Mr Kelleher indicated that the two defendants could apply again for bail next week at the High Court in Dublin.

In the course of the hearing at Cork District Court Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “This is a very serious offence and the weight of evidence against them is strong.” 

Sgt. Lyons said garda concerns would not be assuaged by bail conditions such as a curfew to be at home every night at a certain time. The sergeant pointed out that alleged offence in this case occurred at 11 am.

Christopher Nagle said he would keep all conditions that might be required of him: “Like I said, your honour, all I can give you is my word.” 

Martin Hurley said, “I would obey conditions that are handed down. 

"I definitely won’t be committing offences if granted bail. I promise the court there will be no other crimes committed, and I am under oath.”

More in this section

'Your heart would go out to her family and pupils': Cork book of condolences to be opened for Ashling Murphy 'Your heart would go out to her family and pupils': Cork book of condolences to be opened for Ashling Murphy
Find your feel-good factor at a beach clean this weekend Find your feel-good factor at a beach clean this weekend
Coronavirus - Wed Jan 12, 2022 Pandemic restrictions must go if there's no public health rationale, says Stephen Donnelly
cork courtcork garda
Ticket sales 'set to soar' with 'guaranteed to go' Lotto this weekend

Ticket sales 'set to soar' with 'guaranteed to go' Lotto this weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more