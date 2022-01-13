Find your feel-good factor at a beach clean this weekend

An environmental activist organisation is holding a beach clean in East Cork this weekend giving everyone a chance to take a trip to the beach with a big benefit.

Clean Coast Ballynamona which cares for the marine environment in Ballycotton Bay and East Cork has organised a one-hour beach clean up on Pilmore Beach, Youghal.

The beach clean is kicking off at 10am on Sunday.

The group said unlimited numbers could attend as long as everyone registers on Eventbrite and a number of practical guidelines are followed such as social distancing.

The group also asked anyone who might be feeling unwell or who has been in contact with someone who has Covid in the past two weeks to not attend.

To sign up for fresh air and good karma, book your place here..