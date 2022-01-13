Search for Miss Cork begins 

The search has officially begun for Miss Cork 2022 to follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss Cork title holders Zoe Hendrick and Kaia Purcell who represented the county last year at the Miss Ireland final.

Last year Miss Cork Zoe Hendrick (24) from Blackrock in Cork was second runner up at the Miss Ireland final last year. The Digital Marketing Analyst took her place proudly beside first runner up which was Miss Meath Caoimhe Gibney as Pamela Uba (25) from Galway City was crowned Miss Ireland 2021.

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba announcing the search for Miss Ireland 2022. Picture by DeMarra Photography

Also representing Cork last year was Miss Cork City Kaia Purcell, 22 years of age from Cork City studying French and Spanish in UCC.

Pictured are Miss Cork Zoe Hendrick and Miss Cork City Kaia Purcell

This year marks its 75th Jubilee of the Miss Ireland competition with plans for the largest and most spectacular show this summer.

Selections will run all over the country to find contestants from each county with beauty, poise and personality to take part in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition next summer.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

The winner from each county represents their county at the most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show. The winner of each of the county crowns and sashes also enjoy representing their county and title throughout the year at various events, awards and appearances.

Miss Cork Zoe Hendrick who was crowned second runner up at the final of Miss Ireland 2021 at The Lakeside Manor Hotel in Cavan on Sunday evening 5th September.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launchpad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland and in recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation.

This year the competition is proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photoshoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

Full details on how to enter Miss Ireland 2022 are available online or on the Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play.