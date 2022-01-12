Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 21:41

Sod turned at the site of new Cork primary school

The new building will measure 37,000 square feet and will include a fourteen-classroom mainstream school building including a hall and a dedicated five-class ASD unit.
Most. Rev. Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork & Ross and Ms Abina Tattan officially turned the sod for the construction of a new primary school. Mrs. Tattan's grandchildren helped with the sod turning from left: Ben O'Leary, Eamonn Tattan, Evan O'Leary, Abbie O'Leary and Padraig Tattan.

THE sod was turned at the site of a new primary school in Cork yesterday.

Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork & Ross along with Ms Abina Tattan officially turned the sod for the construction of the new primary school Scoil an Athar Tadhg, in Carraig na bhFear yesterday.

The long-awaited new building on the new four-acre greenfield site will replace the existing school which has served the local community since 1974.

As school patron, Bishop Gavin praised the local community, the Board of Management led by their chairman Oliver Manley and the benevolence of Mrs. Abina Tattan and her family who donated an additional three-quarters of an acre to complete the new site.

Most. Rev. Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork & Ross and Ms Abina Tattan officially turned the sod for the construction of a new primary school. Also pictured are Mrs. Tattan's grandchildren, from left: Ben O'Leary, Eamonn Tattan, Evan O'Leary, Abbie O'Leary and Padraig Tattan and son Pat Tattan.

The site was acquired by the Cork and Ross Diocesan Trustees and the transactions involved the local GAA club, the Community Council, and a private vendor – the culmination of which led to the acquisition of the prime four-acre site adjacent to the new Carraig na bhFear GAA pitches and a site earmarked by the Community Council for a new community hall.

Primary school principal Marc Sheehan formally welcomed the local Parish Priest Canon Martin Keohane and the Diocesan Secretary Fr. Michael Keohane to the event along with Seán Ó Caoimh of the Cork and Ross Education Secretariat who attended along with representatives of the local GAA club and Community Council.

Most. Rev. Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork & Ross and Ms Abina Tattan officially turned the sod for the construction of a new primary school. Five of Mrs. Tattan's grandchildren helped with the sod turning accompanied by Tomás Connelly, QS with MMC Construction Ltd (left),  and school principal Marc Sheehan (right).

A representative group of pupils was also present to assist with the sod turning on what was a historic day for the community and parish of Carraig na bhFear.

