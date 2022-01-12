Cork County Council announces €1.8 million funding for community and voluntary groups

Cork County Council has announced €1.8 million in funding for community and voluntary groups throughout Cork.

Following another challenging year for the community and voluntary sector, Cork County Council has announced support of over €1.8million to support local communities in 2022.

The Council’s annual Community Fund Scheme benefits hundreds of groups across the county and is now open for applications.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, welcomed the announcement of the 2022 scheme:

“Our community groups and voluntary organisations have shown remarkable resilience over the past two years. Despite the many challenges and restrictions, their determination to improve their areas and support their wider community is inspiring,” she said.

The Mayor of the County of Cork continued:

“Each year, this scheme supports a range of projects and initiatives, including the work of Tidy Towns groups and community associations, infrastructural works, and sports and leisure facilities. I encourage groups to consider making an application to this year’s fund and look forward to seeing many more worthwhile projects progressed for 2022,” she added.

The Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said:

"This is Cork County Council’s eighth year providing the Community Fund Scheme and it has assisted in delivering a host of valuable community initiatives across Cork County.

"Given the challenges of Covid-19 and the relentless work undertaken by our community and voluntary sector, this financial support has never been more important."

"This annual scheme demonstrates our commitment to supporting these groups and working together to continually improve our towns and villages.”

The scheme is administered locally by the eight Municipal Districts and each year provides financial assistance to a range of different community, sporting, and voluntary organisations under three distinctive fund types which are The Capital Fund, Community Contract, and Amenity Fund.

Guidelines for the scheme and application details are available online here

The closing date for applications is 4pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.