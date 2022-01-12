Two Cork attractions highlighted in prestigious American publication

TWO Cork attractions have been highlighted in a prestigious American publication.

Nano Nagle Place on Douglas Street and Ardú Street Art, which created art installations around the city centre, were mentioned in an article called Things to look forward to in Europe in 2022 by Travel Weekly.

The article said the installations, “created by some of the country’s top contemporary artists”, are available via a self-guided audio walking tour.

“Under an initiative called Ardú — Irish for ‘rise’ — the art symbolises the tentative emergence of the city from Covid-inspired lockdown and graces walls across the city.”

The piece then turned its focus to Nano Nagle Place, describing it as “a collection of listed buildings — formerly a school and convent — that have been restored and now house a museum, heritage centre, secluded gardens, a cafe and design and gift shops.”

Shane Clarke, CEO at Nano Nagle Place, said they are “over the moon” to be included in this prestigious list of European attractions, after recently being awarded The Council of Europe Museum Prize for 2022.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more visitors to our wonderful, city centre location in the historic heart of the city,” Mr Clarke said.

“We are also very happy that the Ardú Street Art project was included as they too have had an enormous impact on people’s enjoyment of Cork city.”

Shane O’Driscoll, artist, designer, and co-organiser of Ardú Street Art, said: “To be mentioned as a European highlight is a massive testament to everything the team and artists have done in brightening up Cork city.

“We have been very fortunate to be supported by local authorities and businesses alike, who also see the vision we have for the project.

“It really is a sum of everybody involved. To be listed on an American site as a European tourist attraction is beyond what we could hope for in spreading the word about what we do.

“We now have 11 murals as part of the Ardú project and look forward to bringing more creativity to Cork in the future.”

Other attractions listed in the article included a new cultural centre in Helsinki, Finland and a museum complex in Lausanne, Switzerland.