'I’ve had parents who found needles in their teenagers’ gym bags': Caution urged against misuse of steroids among young people

Meanwhile, a Cork GP said he was witnessing the health impacts of steroid use in patients coming into his practice.
Cork woman Nicole Ryan has been involved in raising awareness of drug use in schools in recent years after losing her brother Alex to the synthetic drug N-Bomb at a party in January, 2016.
Her awareness programme in his memory -Alex’s Adventure - has seen her speak at dozens of schools about the dangers of drugs.
The addiction counsellor said that a number of parents have contacted her with concerns about their child’s steroid misuse.
“I’ve had parents who found needles in their teenagers’ gym bags,” she said.
“One parent initially thought their child was on heroin. However, they found tiny vials in the bin that proved it was steroids. It wasn’t like they were suspecting anything. They were just taking their child’s sports gear out to put in the wash.”
Dr Nick Flynn of mycorkgp.ie said he has seen the devastating impact of steroids firsthand in a number of his patients.