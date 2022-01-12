Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 19:13

Met Éireann issues freezing fog warning

While generally dry conditions are expected over the coming days, frost and fog are expected to remain a feature.
Met Éireann issues freezing fog warning

The forecaster is advising that fog or freezing fog will develop this evening.Picture Denis Minihane.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow fog warning.

The forecaster is advising that fog or freezing fog will develop this evening, becoming dense in parts of Munster and Leinster overnight leading to impaired visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

It said that fog will be slow to lift tomorrow and may linger locally.

The warning, which comes into effect at 8pm this evening, will remain in place until 12 noon tomorrow.

While generally dry conditions are expected over the coming days, frost and fog are expected to remain a feature.

The forecaster said frost and fog is expected to form by night, with fog persistent in places during the day.

Looking to next week, it said: "There is some uncertainty further out but current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to dominate our weather into next week with occasional weak fronts encroaching from the Atlantic at times later."

Read More

Cork town gets funding approval for interim flood protection works

More in this section

Winter weather Dec 7th 2021 Cork town gets funding approval for interim flood protection works
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Cork men appealing jail terms over role in feud between two families put on bonds to keep the peace
Directions to be given by DPP in case against British man living in Cork accused of sending menacing message  Directions to be given by DPP in case against British man living in Cork accused of sending menacing message 
cork weathercork transportcork traffic
<p>Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is continuing to have a significant impact on all areas of society and economy due to its increased growth advantage compared to Delta. Photo: Gareth Chaney /Collins Photos</p>

Covid-19 death toll exceeds 6,000 as 20,909 new cases reported 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more