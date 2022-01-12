Directions to be given by DPP in case against British man living in Cork accused of sending menacing message 

Directions are to be given by the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case against a 41-year-old Briton living in Cork who is accused of sending by telephone a message that was menacing.

The charge relates to the investigation of an alleged threat to British police that a female Labour MP would be killed.

Daniel Weavers with an address at Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday, November 7 2021, and charged in relation to the alleged threat the kill the woman in her 50s.

The engineer was charged with a single count that on October 18 last 2021, he did at Castletreasure, Douglas, Cork, send by telephone a message that was menacing, contrary to the Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951, as amended by the Communications Regulations (Amendment) Act 2007.

Detective Garda Eoghain O’Callaghan of Douglas Garda Station previously testified that he made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

There was no objection to bail on a number of conditions and defence solicitor, Eddie Burke confirmed that his client was willing to abide by the bail terms.

Bail conditions required him to abstain from all intoxicants, surrender his passport and sign on every Monday and Friday at Togher Garda Station. It is also required that he would have no unwarranted communication with the British police authorities.

Another condition of his bail requires him to provide gardaí with the number of an Irish mobile phone which he would keep fully charged and in credit so he could be contactable 24/7.

The defendant was not present for the brief hearing today (Wednesday) at Cork District Court.

In accordance with the most recent Covid guidelines for the operation of Cork District Court, Mr Burke informed the defendant not to attend court.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis asked for the case to be adjourned until February 23 to allow time for directions to be obtained from the Director of Public Prosecutions.