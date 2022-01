A book of evidence was served on a 56-year-old man accused of burgling a pub in Cork city.

David Cronin of Deerpark House, Friars Walk, Cork, is charged with burglary at O’Sho on Barrack Street, Cork, on June 28 2021.

Confirming service of the book of evidence on Cronin at Cork District Court, Sergeant Pat Lyons then applied to have the case sent forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 31.

Judge Olann Kelleher acceded to that application.