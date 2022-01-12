City council seeks funding for nine road safety improvement projects

CORK City Council has applied for State funds to complete a number of low-cost safety improvement works to roads in the city.

In response to a question submitted by Sinn Féin councillor Kenneth Collins, the council stated an application was made to the Department of Transport in October for funding under the Low-Cost Safety Improvement Scheme for proposals at nine locations that meet the criteria of the initiative.

At the junction of Ballinlough Road and Bellair Estate, the council is seeking funding to improve the junction layout, and the installation of safer crossing facilities for pedestrians is also proposed.

On Coolroe Road in Ballincollig, it is proposed to install a formal pedestrian crossing in place of the adhoc uncontrolled crossing point.

At St Ann’s Road near Scoil Chroí Íosa in Blarney, the proposal includes the provision of improved footpaths in the area to the front of the school and the provision of traffic calming features and improved signage on the road.

Meanwhile, at the skew junction at The Blackman Bar on Ballincollie Road, an improved junction layout is proposed.

A sign for road works. Picture Denis Minihane.

On Bellevue Road in Grange, the council is seeking to improve the existing uncontrolled pedestrian crossings outside Scoil Nioclais Primary School, by providing improved footpaths on either side of the crossing, signage, and road markings.

In Churchfield, near Gerry O’Sullivan Park, the council is seeking to upgrade the existing uncontrolled pedestrian crossing to a zebra or controlled crossing.

At the junction of Ardfallen Estate and Eglantine Park, Douglas, the council proposes to construct new sections of footpath at the northern corner of the junction to eliminate the gap in the footpath network, and to re-construct the footpaths on the southern corner of the junction.

At a four-crossroads junction in Whites Cross by Hennessy’s Daybreak, the council is proposing to make improvements to the signage and road markings on the junction approaches.

Finally, at Albert Road in Ballintemple, the council is seeking funds to make improvements to the existing zebra crossing to enhance visibility and accessibility.

The council said the department’s decision is typically communicated to local authorities in January or February.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Collins welcomed that an application has been made for the nine projects. “However, I would urge Cork City Council to go and apply for a lot more across the city — as many as possible,” he added.