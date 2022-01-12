Cork colleges to host on-campus work, with limitations

University College Cork and Munster Technological University will recommence on-campus work this month, with considerations around Covid-19 affecting many aspects of college life.

UCC has confirmed it will recommence on-campus work on January 17, with lecture theatres operating at 80% capacity and all lectures available online.

A spokesperson for UCC said it is the intention of the college to continue to provide on-campus learning, teaching, and research experience for all its students in 2022, with teaching and research spaces operating with attendances of no more than 80% of the normal (pre-Covid-19) room capacity.

An overall cap of 200 attendees will be applied in large lecture theatres, however most classes are not expected to reach either of these thresholds.

The spokesperson said it is envisaged that tutorials, laboratory, workshop, and placements will continue as they did in the first semester of this academic year — in person and face-to-face.

“As per Semester 1, lecturers have been asked to continue making recordings of their lectures available to students who are not in a position to attend in person,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, MTU is also planning for on-campus provision of services, with the semester beginning on the Cork campus on Monday, January 24.

A spokesperson said, however, that Covid-19 is expected to impact MTU, stating: “We are expecting a high level of disruption at the commencement of the semester due to sickness and requirements in relation to isolation and restricted movements, and contingencies will be managed at a local school and discipline level.”