Cork man caught stealing tracksuit is jailed 

A 24-year-old man with a bad track record came out of prison with the best of intentions but slipped up again and was caught stealing a tracksuit.

Now he has been sent back to prison for another four months.

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor accepted that John Burke, who was living in an apartment at 31 Wellington Road, Cork, was due in Cork District Court last week but failed to appear.

“Events overtook him,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

However, the solicitor said John Burke had arranged through a family member to put €70 together to compensate for the theft he committed.

The theft dated back to September 28 2020 at Lifestyle Sports on St. Patrick’s Street.

Sergeant John Kelleher said Burke went there on that date and stole a tracksuit by placing it in a plastic bag and leaving the store without offering payment.

The alarm went off as he left with the clothing and he was later identified on CCTV as the person who stole the property.

Burke had 64 convictions including one for robbery, three for burglary, five for theft and five for failing to appear in court for cases.

Mr Collins-Daly said, “The position here is that Mr Burke has a significant history of addiction.

"The 24-year-old had a difficult upbringing and developed addiction difficulties at a teenager.

“When sober and free of alcohol and drugs he [is] a very polite young man. But he has a very bad track record of convictions.

“He served a nine-month sentence, he comes out of prison with the best intentions in the world but he slipped up again.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he accepted everything that was said on the young man’s behalf but that he had a very bad record, not least in relation to failing to turn up in court.

The judge sentenced him to four months in prison.