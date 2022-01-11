Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 18:52

'Great news for the school': Minister approves new building for Cork school

The new building will provide for a 32-classroom school and four SEN classes, and delivery will be devolved to the Cork ETB.
The approval from Minister for Education was announced by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath who congratulated the principal, Aidan Crowley and deputy principal Catherine Murphy on the development and said he would be working to ensure the project moved through the stages of the process to completion as quickly as possible.

Roisin Burke

A Cork school is to receive a new school building along with four special education needs (SEN) classrooms.

Holy Well NS in Carrigaline is to gain a 32 classroom building and four SEN classrooms.

The approval from Minister for Education was announced by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath who congratulated the principal, Aidan Crowley and deputy principal Catherine Murphy on the development and said he would be working to ensure the project moved through the stages of the process to completion as quickly as possible.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley gave initial project approval for a new school building for Holy Well National School, Carrigaline, under the Department’s Large Scale Capital Programme.

The new building will provide for a 32-classroom school and four SEN classes, and delivery will be devolved to the Cork ETB (who recently successfully delivered the new Education campus at Ballinrea, Carrigaline).

Holy Well NS was established in September 2020 following the merging of St John’s Girls National School and Scoil Mhuire Lourdes Boys National School.

Posting on social media Mr McGrath said: “Congrats to the whole community and I look forward to working with everyone now to move the project through the various stages as quickly as possible.”

