Everyman panto to return later this week  

The Everyman Panto is due to resume at lunchtime on Friday January 14, following the cancellation of a number of performances last week and this week due to a positive Covid test.

The panto had been due to resume on Sunday 9, but the decision was taken to postpone the resumption of the show out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson for the Everyman told The Echo.

The theatre apologised to the public for any inconvenience, saying all ticket-holders have been contacted, and will be fully refunded.

The Everyman spokesperson appealed to the public to be patient when dealing with box office staff.

The Everyman panto, which had received strong reviews and standing ovations from audiences, is due to reopen at 1,30pm on Friday 14, and it is planned to continue for the remainder of its run to Sunday 16.

The Everyman panto is available to watch online until 23 January.