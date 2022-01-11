Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 09:31

Jury trial for Glanmire man in cannabis case

The defendant faces drugs charges, including the cultivation of cannabis and having the illegal drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.
Jury trial for Glanmire man in cannabis case

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail. 

Liam Heylin

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has decided that the case against a Glanmire man accused of having a stash of cannabis at his home should face trial by judge and jury.

The case against Ian Peeke, of Heatherview, Riverstown, Glanmire, Co Cork, was before Cork District Court.

The defendant faces drugs charges, including the cultivation of cannabis and having the illegal drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

The charges all relate to his home address on December 16, 2020.

Sergeant John Kelleher indicated that the DPP had decided that a signed plea of guilty could be entered by the accused at Cork District Court and sentencing could then proceed at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Alternatively, a book of evidence could be prepared. Shane Collins-Daly said a book of evidence would be required in the case.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused was on bail on all charges and he adjourned the case until March 1 to allow time for preparation and service of the book of evidence. The defendant was remanded on continuing bail until then.

It is anticipated that the case will then be sent forward from Cork District Court for trial at the circuit court, possibly later in the year.

More in this section

Don O’Leary announced as one of six recipients of the 2022 Lord Mayor’s Civic Awards Don O’Leary announced as one of six recipients of the 2022 Lord Mayor’s Civic Awards
'Business has been decimated:' Cork city publican highlights impact of 8pm closing time 'Business has been decimated:' Cork city publican highlights impact of 8pm closing time
‘No funds’ to refurbish St Luke’s, says Cork City Council ‘No funds’ to refurbish St Luke’s, says Cork City Council
cork courtglanmire
'Slap in the face to Cork': Fury at lack of funding for planned road upgrade 

'Slap in the face to Cork': Fury at lack of funding for planned road upgrade 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more