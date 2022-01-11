‘No funds’ to refurbish St Luke’s, says Cork City Council

CORK City Council has said there are currently "no funds available" to carry out refurbishment beyond essential works to St Luke’s Church on Summerhill North.

The council's Director of Community, Culture and Placemaking, Adrienne Rodgers made the comment in a written response to a question submitted by Fine Gael councillor Joe Kavanagh ahead of Monday night’s full meeting of Cork City Council, who asked if there are any plans to renovate the interior and clean the exterior.

He also inquired about the current status and projected use of St Luke’s Church.

“St Luke’s Church is a heritage building currently used for arts and cultural purposes.

“The building, including the rooms in the basement or ‘crypt’ is available for hire, free of charge, by cultural groups for events and activities open to the public, and for the creation and rehearsal of new work by artists in all disciplines.

“Application for use of the space is made directly to the Arts Office and use is granted subject to appropriateness of the activities proposed and evidence of appropriate insurances in place which indemnify Cork City Council,” Ms Rodgers said.

“The building has complex and extensive needs from a conservation point of view and much investment is needed for its continued maintenance.

“Essential works have been prioritised.

“Currently the building is temporarily closed to access while we carry out essential repairs to the alarm system.

“We have also recently upgraded the power supply to the building.

“There are currently no funds available to carry out refurbishment beyond essential works.

“The long-term plan for the building is to continue its use as a much-needed arts and cultural resource and to review the best approach to the ongoing management and maintenance of the venue,” she continued.