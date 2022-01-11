Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 07:00

Highest viewed programmes on RTÉ over the weekend are revealed

RTÉ's first weekend schedule of 2022 proved to be a big hit in the ratings.
Highest viewed programmes on RTÉ over the weekend are revealed

Dancing with the Stars was one of the most highly viewed programmes on RTÉ at the weekend.

Amy Nolan

RTÉ's first weekend schedule of 2022 proved to be a big hit in the ratings, with The Late Late Show, The Tommy Tiernan Show and Dancing with the Stars marking the highest viewed programmes.

The Late Late Show's first show of the year kicked off with a bang as host Ryan Tubridy welcomed back RTÉ stalwart Charlie Bird and friends including Vicky Phelan, Baz Ashmawy, Karl Henry as they prepare to embark on their 'Climb with Charlie' later this spring.

Viewers in their droves tuned in on Friday night to the programme which also featured comedian Jason Byrne and Bosco as The Late Late Show was watched by 492,800 and scored 43 percent share of the audience.

The Tommy Tiernan Show returned to Saturday nights on RTÉ One for its sixth season, with 458,000 viewers - 39 percent share - tuning in.

Tommy's guests included former State pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy, Broadway star Kieran Donnelly, former boxer Barry McGuigan with music by Ye Vagabonds.

On Sunday, Dancing with the Stars made its eagerly anticipated return to RTÉ One for series five, with six celebrity dancers including Nina Carberry, Gráinne Seoige, and Neil Delamere taking to the stage.

The show was viewed by 525,000, scoring 40 percent share of the audience.

Other programmes on RTÉ which attracted a lot of viewers over the weekend included Treaty Live, Saturday GAA Live, and Fair City.

Read More

RedFM presenter Ray Foley to leave station after six years

More in this section

'Business has been decimated:' Cork city publican highlights impact of 8pm closing time 'Business has been decimated:' Cork city publican highlights impact of 8pm closing time
‘No funds’ to refurbish St Luke’s, says Cork City Council ‘No funds’ to refurbish St Luke’s, says Cork City Council
HSE Chief warns of 'continual strain' on health system as HSE figures show no ICU beds available in Cork yesterday HSE Chief warns of 'continual strain' on health system as HSE figures show no ICU beds available in Cork yesterday
entertainmentrte
<p>The Director of the Cork Life Centre, Don O’Leary, has been announced as one of the six recipients of the 2022 Lord Mayor’s Civic Awards. Picture: Dan Linehan</p>

Don O’Leary announced as one of six recipients of the 2022 Lord Mayor’s Civic Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

National News

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more