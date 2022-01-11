Highest viewed programmes on RTÉ over the weekend are revealed

RTÉ's first weekend schedule of 2022 proved to be a big hit in the ratings, with The Late Late Show, The Tommy Tiernan Show and Dancing with the Stars marking the highest viewed programmes.

The Late Late Show's first show of the year kicked off with a bang as host Ryan Tubridy welcomed back RTÉ stalwart Charlie Bird and friends including Vicky Phelan, Baz Ashmawy, Karl Henry as they prepare to embark on their 'Climb with Charlie' later this spring.

Viewers in their droves tuned in on Friday night to the programme which also featured comedian Jason Byrne and Bosco as The Late Late Show was watched by 492,800 and scored 43 percent share of the audience.

The Tommy Tiernan Show returned to Saturday nights on RTÉ One for its sixth season, with 458,000 viewers - 39 percent share - tuning in.

Tommy's guests included former State pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy, Broadway star Kieran Donnelly, former boxer Barry McGuigan with music by Ye Vagabonds.

On Sunday, Dancing with the Stars made its eagerly anticipated return to RTÉ One for series five, with six celebrity dancers including Nina Carberry, Gráinne Seoige, and Neil Delamere taking to the stage.

The show was viewed by 525,000, scoring 40 percent share of the audience.

Other programmes on RTÉ which attracted a lot of viewers over the weekend included Treaty Live, Saturday GAA Live, and Fair City.