Irish Water warns of possible disruption to water supply in parts of Cork

Irish Water has warned of possible disruption to water supply in areas of the city tomorrow and Wednesday.

The company is working in conjunction with Cork City Council to install new watermains connections in Eagle Valley, Wilton.

As a result, Irish Water said there may be disruption to supply for homes and businesses in Eagle Valley, Wilton, Sarsfield Road, Togher, Spur Hill, Greenwood Estate, Robins Court, Sandown Crest, Doughcloyne Industrial Estate, Elm Vale, Elm Park, Westbury, Forrest Ridge, Fernwood, White Oaks, The Headlands and surrounding areas from 11pm tomorrow until 6am on Wednesday morning.

Following the completion of the improvement works, the water supply may take two to three hours to return as water refills the network.

Irish Water said work crews will endeavour to complete works ahead of time in order to expedite the return of supply to the affected areas.

The company acknowledged that this type of work can be inconvenient and said it will ensure its work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these works may cause.

Customers can call the Irish Water customer helpline on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions in relation to the works.

Updates on this work can be found on the Irish Water Supply and Service map by entering the following reference number in the search bar on water.ie: COR00042672