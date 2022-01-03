Cork-based BioPharma Engineering acquired by Unispace in union that 'solidifies the region as a globally renowned talent'

Cork-based life sciences design firm BioPharma Engineering has announced that it has been acquired by the global workplace strategy, design and construction firm Unispace.

BioPharma Engineering will become known as BPE, a Unispace Life Sciences company, and the Unispace Global Life Sciences Centre of Excellence will be established to deliver and grow the global life sciences business within the worldwide Unispace network.

BioPharma Engineering designs and delivers laboratory, research and manufacturing facility space for global pharmaceutical and life sciences companies and completed more than €150 million in capital expenditure projects in 2021, many of which were for Covid-19 medication manufacturing sites.

The company is also actively hiring for several roles based in Ireland, including in Cork, and job specifications can be viewed at Indeed.com.

Welcoming the news, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said: “Cork is already home to nine of the 10 of the world’s top Life Sciences companies, and the new Unispace Centre of Excellence for Life Sciences further solidifies the region as a globally renowned talent and competency hotspot for the pharma and medtech industries.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, with BPE Founder and Managing Director John O'Reilly, Unispace COO Claire Shepherd, MC Jonathan Healy are joined by Unispace CEO Steve Quick and Ken Loeber, Unispace CSO on screen at the announcement that Irish life sciences design firm, BioPharma Engineering, has been acquired by the global workplace strategy, design and construction firm, Unispace. PIC Darragh Kane

“This partnership between an Irish design engineering firm and a global workspace giant exemplifies the talent and expertise as well as ambition that epitomises Irish businesses.

I wish BPE, a Unispace Life Science company, continued success in the future.

Managing Director and Founder of BioPharma Engineering, John O’Reilly said that the union with global workplace design leader Unispace “ensures that we have the resources, infrastructure and investment to expand globally and rapidly, while continuing to lead with the talent and expertise that we have built in Ireland, through our Cork and Dublin offices”.

The CEO of Unispace Steve Quick said that the partnership was “a natural move” for the firm and “will allow us to build on the work we have delivered to date for life sciences clients”.

A virtual company-wide event connecting the US and Irish management with their teams, was held in recent days to share news of the partnership internally, which was received as resoundingly positive by all parties.