Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 13:33

Covid-19 latest: Record case numbers reported on Saturday 

As of 8am today, 917 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 83 are in intensive care units.
There are also concerns that compliance with restrictions may slip amid impressions that Omicron is milder, along with concern that over-30s are not receiving Covid-19 booster vaccines in large enough numbers. File image

 James Cox

A record 26,122 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the State today.

This figure represents a drop of 24 coronavirus patients in hospital since Thursday.

The Omicron wave of Covid-19 is causing further "unsustainable" disruption to a range of services including healthcare and pharmacies.

Optimism

However, there is growing optimism among public health officials over the variant’s limited capacity to cause severe disease and death, after a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Thursday said to be “generally upbeat”.

The European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) said the situation remained serious with further pressure on health services expected.

There are also concerns that compliance with restrictions may slip amid impressions that Omicron is milder, along with concern that over-30s are not receiving Covid-19 booster vaccines in large enough numbers.

Vaccines could go out of date 

Doctors have warned the Government that their stocks of vaccines may go out of date, which will likely lead to a renewed push for those aged 20-40 to get boosted, The Irish Times reports.

Meanwhile, online registration for Covid-19 vaccination for all children aged five to 11 is now open.

Parents and guardians can register their children through the HSE's website.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan is encouraging parents to engage with the trusted medical advice from the health service before making their decision.

“Vaccines are doing an excellent job of preventing severe illness and disease in those who are fully vaccinated. This is good news. 

"Getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child. 

"I encourage all parents and guardians to engage with the trusted health advice available on the HSE website, and with your own family clinician if you have any concerns about bringing your child for this vaccine,” he said.

