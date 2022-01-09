Project to replace nearly 2km of problematic water mains in Cork city gets underway this month

IRISH Water, in partnership with Cork City Council, is to replace nearly 2km of problematic water mains in Beaumont in the coming months.

The works will mean some some disruption to traffic and water supply but Irish Water said this will be limited and customers will be given advance notice of any water outages.

It is hoped that the works, which are set to be completed by July, will result in a more stable and secure water supply for the area. Irish Water had previously completed a portion of the works in November and the next phase is set to re-commence this month.

The works are to be delivered in a phased manner on The Crescent/Dundanion Road, Linden Avenue/Woodvale Road, Dundanion Road (adjacent to Temple Vale) and Beaumont Drive (from the Crescent to the Blackrock Road).

Customers on these roads will be notified before works commence at their location.

“These further upgrades will continue to benefit the local community in Beaumount by strengthening and reinforcing the water network. When the project is finished, we will have replaced almost 3km of old pipes," said Steven Blennerhassett of Irish Water.

"This will result in reducing leakages and unplanned outages while providing a better water supply to our customers.”

There will be some traffic management in place during the upgrades but local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

“A stop-go traffic management system may be in place and will be limited to short sections," Mr Blennerhassett said.

"During this project, there may be some short-term water outages and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned outages."