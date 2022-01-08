'He cannot be threatening staff who are there to help him': Cork man pushed paramedic who was treating him 

A MAN who pushed a paramedic out of the way when he was being treated at the back of an ambulance has been convicted and fined for his behaviour.

Dominick O’Brien, aged 27, of Dunard, Lotabeg, Mayfield, pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and also being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident occurred on May 21 last at Glasheen Road in Cork.

Garda Gearoid Whelton arrived to assist the ambulance crew after 10.30pm that night.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told that the defendant pushed the paramedic and told Garda Whelton to f*** off.

Defence solicitor Simon Kelly said Dominick O’Brien apologised for his behaviour and that he had not been taking his prescribed medication as required at the time.

Judge Kelleher said: “He cannot be threatening staff who are there to help him – as I say repeatedly.”

The judge fined him €150 for the threatening behaviour and €100 for being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.