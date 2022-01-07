Cork shop assistant assaulted while trying to stop man shoplifting cans of cider

A member of staff at a city centre store was assaulted when he tried to stop a shoplifter taking eight cans of cider.

Now at Cork District Court 34-year-old Patrick Martin of 187 Rathpeacon Road, Farranree, has been jailed for six months.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident which occurred at Centra on Grand Parade, Cork, on July 6 2019.

“Mr Martin selected eight cans of Druid cider. A member of staff stood at the door in anticipation and he went to stop him from leaving without paying. A struggle ensued.

“CCTV shows the defendant swinging his arms and striking the member of staff in the face to make good his escape. (The injured party) followed him to Cornmarket Street and pointed out the defendant to gardaí,” Sgt. Kelleher said.

The injured party declined to make a victim impact statement.

Patrick Martin pleaded guilty to shoplifting and assault, arising out of that incident.

He admitted having cannabis for his own use on April 21 2021. In that case gardaí stopped him at South Douglas Road and found €100 worth of cannabis on him in the course of a search.

In the course of a more recent incident, gardaí encountered Patrick Martin and another man sitting on the side of a footpath not far from Merchants Quay. Martin had two bottles of Absolut vodka. It emerged that the alcohol had been stolen a short time earlier at SuperValu.

The last incident to which Patrick Martin pleaded guilty at Cork District Court related to Oscar’s hostel on Lower Glanmire Road in Cork where he was found to be so drunk that he was a source of danger to himself or others.

Sgt. Lyons said the accused man had 129 previous convictions including six for drug possession, 15 for theft and 21 for being drunk and a danger. He had none for assault.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said the 34-year-old had a significant addiction as was probably clear from the evidence.

“In respect of the assault, he wishes to apologise. I showed him the CCTV. He was walking towards the door holding cans of alcohol. The gentleman stood in the door. A conversation ensued. Mr Martin pushed his way past and swung his fist in his direction,” Mr Collins-Daly said.

The accused thought there was no connection when he swung his face but the injured party told gardaí there was a connection with his face.

Mr Collins-Daly said that Patrick Martin was pleading guilty to assault.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that the accused had made some efforts to rehabilitate before July 2019 but that he had slipped back again and found himself facing what the judge described as serious charges.

The judge sentenced him to a total of six months in prison for crimes including the assault and three counts of theft.