No bail for Youghal man allegedly caught with heroin

A YOUGHAL man allegedly caught with a consignment of heroin brought by train from Dublin to Cork was refused bail because of the seriousness of the charges.

Detective Garda Raphael Liston arrested 30-year-old Robert Murphy of Quarryvale, Greencloyne, Youghal and charged him with heroin possession and having the drugs for sale or supply.

Det Garda Liston said the prosecution was opposed to bail on grounds including the seriousness of the charges. “It is alleged he was searched and found with 6g of heroin at Mayfield Garda Station with a market value of €840.

“On January 5, I was on patrol at Kent Railway Station. Mr Murphy just got off the Dublin train. Unsatisfied with the roadside search, the 6g were found in a search back in Mayfield Garda Station,” Det Garda Liston said.

He told Mr Murphy’s bail application: “It is my belief that if he is granted bail he will commit further crime. It is alleged he is addicted to heroin.”

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said: “That part is accepted. He does accept he has a heroin addiction for six years.”

Mr Murphy told Judge Olann Kelleher he had twice gone to Cuan Mhuire rehabilitation centre in Bruree, Co Limerick, for periods of 10 weeks and five months and had relapsed in December. He said he was now on heroin treatment drug Suboxone.

Mr Kelleher said: “He comes across as a very gentle soul — fragile enough in that he is very concerned about the prospect of going into custody.”

When the defendant was asked about Det Garda Liston’s concerns that he would commit further drugs offences, Mr Murphy replied, “100% not. I want to go back into treatment. That is my main goal. I know I need help. I can make a contribution to society. I know I can. I am a gentle person. I have never been in a fight my life.”

Asked about relapsing and recovery, he said: “Every dog has his day and I am going to get there eventually.”

Sergeant Pat Lyons said in cross-examination: “If granted bail, how can we be sure you won’t be back on the train bringing heroin down to Cork?”

Judge Kelleher said: “He is in the throes of a very serious addiction since December. The court of course has sympathy for him. But it is a very serious matter — allegedly having heroin for sale or supply.”

The judge refused bail and remanded Mr Murphy in custody until January 13.