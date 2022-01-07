GoFundMe raises thousands for family of Cork man who drowned saving his son 

THE loved ones of a Cork man who tragically passed away while rescuing his son in Australia last week are trying to raise money online for his children’s education.

Father-of-three Cassan Cowman (49) drowned in Queensland on January 2 after helping his son out of water rapids while the family was visiting a tourist spot called Wappa Falls.

His son had accidentally slipped into the rapids but was saved after his father pushed him out to be helped by bystanders.

Unfortunately, Mr Cowman, known as Cass to those close to him, did not re-emerge from the water.

Mr Cowman, originally from Donoughmore, moved to Australia with his family 15 months ago.

His loved ones are now trying to raise money to help his wife Trish pay for the education of their beloved children Ormond (11), Ella (9), and Torin.

A GoFundMe page set up just two days ago has already raised over $17,500 AUD, the equivalent of about €11,000, so far.

A description of Mr Cowman on the site referred to the “devoted family man” as “charismatic” and “Irish to a fault”.

“Ormond, Ella and Torin were the apple of Cass' eye and like any parent he wanted the best for their futures,” the page reads.

“Cass was charismatic, Irish to a fault, enjoyed a whiskey but at the end of the day, ultimately, he simply loved his family.

“He was a devoted family man through and through, working day and night to provide for his family.

“Please help us honour Cass through raising funds for his children's ongoing education to help ensure they live the lives Cass wanted.”

