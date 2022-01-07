Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 14:57

Clonakilty watermains project set to begin

The project, which is being undertaken in partnership with Cork County Council, is located in Darrara, Clonakilty, along L4016 from the junction with the Timoleague Road, through Darrara Church Crossroads to the Pound, and aims to improve water quality and provide a more reliable water supply to the local community.

Roisin Burke

A LARGE Irish Water project to replace 3.2km of problematic watermains in Clonakilty is to begin this month.

The upgrade involves the replacement of problematic watermains with new modern pipes. The programme is part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

In order to complete the works, a road closure is required on the L4016 (Timoleague Road to The Pound) from January 17 to March 25. Local access will be maintained.

Commenting on the project Steven Blennerhassett from Irish Water, explained: “The upgrading of these watermains will continue to strengthen and reinforce the water network in Clonakilty and the surrounding areas.

“The works may also involve some short-term water outages, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours notice before any planned water outages.”

The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Ward & Burke Ltd. and are expected to be completed by late May.

